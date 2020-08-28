Bollywood Hungama

Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans starrer The King’s Man to now release in 2021

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Another Hollywood flick has been delayed. Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans starrer The King's Man has been postponed and will now release in 2021.

According to Disney, the film was originally set for release on September 18. It has been delayed by five months amid the coronavirus. The film will now release on February 26, 2021.

As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. The origins of the very first independent intelligence agency will be discovered in The King's Man.

Directed by Matthew Vaughn, the film is based on the comic book “The Secret Service” by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons.

