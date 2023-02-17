After announcing her wedding with longtime boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani, Rakhi Sawant soon turned to the media yet again as she threw several allegations against her husband, including that of extra-marital affairs and physical assault. The case of Rakhi and Adil Durrani is currently in court and the latter was given judicial custody. In the latest turn of events, Adil has been ordered to be placed in police custody until February 20.

Rakhi Sawant expresses gratitude towards her ‘bhai-behen’ lawyers for battling with her for the police custody of Adil Khan Durrani

Confirming the same, lawyers of Rakhi Sawant recently revealed about it to the media. Along with them, Sawant too spoke about the recent update, further expressing gratitude towards her lawyers for upholding justice and thanked them for helping her in her legal battle against Adil Khan Durrani. Speaking about it in her latest statement to the media, Rakhi said, “, “Rakhi Sawant ko nyay nahi mila hai, ek hindustan ki peedit mahila ko nyay mila hai. Pehli baar itehaas mein hua hai ki shaadi-suhagarat ke jagah suhagrat fir suhagrat hui hai. (Let me tell you that it is not Rakhi Sawant who got justice today but it is justice for all Indian women who are suffering from such atrocities. While generally the first night happens after marriage, in this case, it seems like it was the first night that happened first and then the marriage).

She added, “Mera matlab ye hai ki pehle police custody milti hai fir judicial custody milti hai. Yaha toh aisa hua hai ki pahle judicial custody bhi mili aur ab police custody bhi mil gayi. Mein inn bhaiyo ko shurkiyada karti hoon aur inke pair padti hun jinhone bina kisi fayde ke meri madad ki. (In other words, what I meant was that, generally, you get police custody first and then judicial custody. However, in this case, we got the judicial custody first and now we have also got police custody. I thank all these brothers-sisters (lawyers) and bow down to them for selflessly helping me in this battle).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



Rakhi Sawant recently also mended her relationship with Sherlyn Chopra and the latter showcased her support towards Sawant in her recent legal battle against Adil Khan Durrani.

