Late veteran actor Raj Kapoor's Chembur bungalow in Mumbai has been acquired by Godrej Properties for a whopping Rs. 100 crores to develop a premium residential project. The property is located in the Deonar area in the Chembur location of Mumbai. The land area is 4,265.50 sq m. The report states that the transfer deal was signed by the transferors Randhir Ranbir Raj Kapoor, Reema Jain, Nitasha Nanda, Nikhil Nanda and Neetu Rishi Kapoor on February 16.

As reported by Money Control, Godrej Properties said in a statement, “The company has bought Raj Kapoor’s one-acre bungalow and is eyeing a revenue potential of Rs. 500 crores from the luxury housing project.”

“We are pleased to add this iconic project to our portfolio and are grateful to the Kapoor family for entrusting us with this opportunity,” Gaurav Pandey, MD and CEO of Godrej Properties, said in a statement, as reported by PTI.

“The demand for premium developments has been strong over the past few years. This project will allow us to further strengthen our presence in Chembur. We will aim to build an outstanding residential community that creates long-term value for its residents and celebrates the legacy of the site,” he added.

