Shah Rukh Khan is on a high thanks to Pathaan. Its blockbuster success has raised hopes for his forthcoming film, Jawan. The film created a frenzy just on the basis of its first look teaser, which was launched way back in June last year. Moreover, it is directed by Atlee, who is known for making blockbuster, massy films down South. As a result, the expectations are immense from Jawan not just for the audiences but also trade and industry.

SCOOP: Shah Rukh Khan to shoot an EXCITING and MASSY chase sequence in the last schedule of Jawan

Recently, it came to light that Jawan’s shooting will be over in a month’s time. According to a report in Dainik Bhaskar, 130 days of filming have already been done and around 30 days of work are left. As per this article, Shah Rukh Khan will be shooting an intense chase sequence in Mumbai. Interestingly, he plays a double role and the chase sequence is between both the characters played by the superstar.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “While Pathaan was also an action film; the action in Jawan will be different. It’s mostly shot in real locations and blockbuster director Atlee has treated these sequences in his massy style, aided by action directors Sunil Rodrigues and ANL Arasu. It also fits well with the post-pandemic demands of seeing larger-than-life and fascinating stuff on the big screen. In that regard, Jawan is just the right film and will promise loads of entertainment to the viewers.”

Besides Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan also stars Priya Mani and Sanya Malhotra. Vijay Sethupathi, who recently debuted in the Hindi-speaking markets with the acclaimed web series Farzi, is reportedly playing the antagonist. Popular South music director Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music. Produced by SRK’s company Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan will be released on June 2, 2023, across five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Also Read: Pathaan Vs Tiger: Aditya Chopra developing a script to bring Shah Rukh Khan – Salman Khan for two-hero action film?

More Pages: Jawan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.