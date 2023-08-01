comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 01.08.2023 | 10:00 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani OMG 2 Gadar 2 Dream Girl 2 Jawan Salaar
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Rajya Sabha passes Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023, targeting film piracy and certification reforms

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Rajya Sabha passes Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023, targeting film piracy and certification reforms

en Bollywood News Rajya Sabha passes Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023, targeting film piracy and certification reforms

Rajya Sabha approves Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023 targeting film piracy and introducing film certification reforms to protect creative works.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

On July 27, 2023, the Rajya Sabha took a significant step in the battle against film piracy and introduced reforms in movie certification with the passage of the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023. The amended bill aims to curb the unauthorised recording and exhibition of films, which have been causing substantial losses to the film industry.

Rajya Sabha passes Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023, targeting film piracy and certification reforms

Rajya Sabha passes Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023, targeting film piracy and certification reforms

One of the key provisions of the bill is the crackdown on film piracy. Those involved in making pirated copies of movies could now face severe penalties, including a three-year jail term and a fine of up to 5% of the movie's production cost. This stern measure is expected to serve as a deterrent against the illegal reproduction and distribution of copyrighted content.

The bill also brings notable changes in how movies are certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). It introduces three certifications under the 'UA' category: UA 7+, UA 13+, and UA 16+. This means that movies with such certifications can be viewed by children below the given age limits with parental guidance, offering a more nuanced approach to content regulation.

Moreover, the CBFC has been empowered to issue separate certificates for a film's exhibition on television or other media platforms. This provision aims to streamline the process of licensing films for public exhibition while ensuring that content is appropriately classified based on the platform of distribution.

The amendment to the Cinematograph Act, of 1952 was necessitated by the need to align the law with various executive orders, Supreme Court judgments, and other legislations. It also addresses the film industry's long-standing demand to tackle piracy effectively and protect their creative works from unauthorised exploitation.

The journey of the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill started with the introduction of the 2019 version, which primarily focused on film piracy issues. After recommendations from the Standing Committee on Information Technology, the revised Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was introduced, seeking public feedback. In 2022, consultations with industry stakeholders were conducted to refine the bill further, leading to the formulation of the 2023 version.

An interesting aspect of the 2023 Bill is the omission of the special reference to Jammu & Kashmir in the Act. With the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Act, of 2019, all special provisions in central laws related to the erstwhile state have become redundant.

The Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, of 1995 stipulates that only UA-category films can be shown on TV. The new Bill allows for a change of category of a film from A (adult) or S (specialised groups) to UA, after making suitable alterations. The certificate issued by the CBFC will now be valid perpetually. Recording or helping a person record any film that is being exhibited at a cinema theatre using audio-visual devices has been prohibited under the Bill.

Also Read: Anurag Thakur upset with CBFC over Oppenheimer scenes, asks for removal: Report

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Welcome 3: Bobby Deol joins stellar cast…

Commando Trailer: Debutant Prem Parrijja…

Kartik Aaryan to share screen with Vijay…

Rahul Mahajan and Natalya Ilina head for…

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Rajya Sabha member…

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt to leave Salman…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification