On July 31, Sanjay Dutt took to his social media handle and announced his Punjabi debut film.

Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt is set to make his debut in the Punjabi film industry with Gippy Grewal's upcoming film, Sherann Di Kaum Punjabi. The film is written and directed by Grewal and produced by Amardeep Grewal.

While making the announcement of the same, on July 31, Sanjay shared a photo featuring Gippy and Amardeep. He wrote, “The Khalsa of Waheguru Ji Victory of God Proudly announcing my first punjabi film "Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi" with Gippy Grewal,” in the caption.

In no time, his fans flooded the comments section with red heart and fire emoticons. Meanwhile, reacting to the post, Gippy commented, “Love you @duttsanjay Paaji / Welcome to Punjab.” Punjabi singer Lucky Singh Durgapuria also dropped sweet wishes for Dutt.

Sanjay Dutt is not only making his debut in the Punjabi film industry but also in Tamil. He will make his Tamil debut with Thalapathy Vijay's next film, Leo. Besides this, he will also star in the Telugu film Double iSmart. Having said that it is worth mentioning here that the Bollywood actor made his debut in South Belt last year with Yash’s KGF Chapter 2.

Coming back to Hindi films, Dutt has a bunch of exciting projects in his kitty, including a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, slated to release on September 7.

