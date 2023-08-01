Bollywood Hungama was one of the first ones to report that OMG Oh My God 2 has been finally passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an adult-only certificate. Bollywood Hungama has now stumbled upon the cut list, which mentions that as many as 27 cuts have been ordered by the CBFC.

BREAKING: 27 cuts ordered by CBFC in OMG Oh My God 2; Akshay Kumar’s character changed from Lord Shiva to Messenger Of God; Ujjain’s reference removed (FULL DETAILS INSIDE)

To begin with, the modification at the beginning of the film was modified as per the CBFC's instructions and it will be played with a voiceover as well. Secondly, Akshay Kumar, who was to play Lord Shiva, now plays the Messenger of God. A dialogue 'Nandi mere bhakt...jo agya prabhu' was also added. The visuals of frontal nudity were removed and replaced with suitable visuals of Naga Sadhus.

Then an audio cut was done in a dialogue of an announcement being made at a temple referring to women that said 'Mahilayein nahin dekh sakti'. It was replaced by 'O lal shirt waale bhaiya, baba ka dhyan karte rahe'. The name of the school was changed to 'Savoday'. Then the 'Wahan madira chade hai' dialogue was modified and the references to alcohol were axed. A dialogue pertaining to the High Court was removed as it was deemed vulgar and defamatory. The visuals were also removed in this dialogue.

Then, the poster of Mood X condom from a billboard was removed. The word 'rat' was removed from the label of the bottle containing rat poison. Moreover, in an important dialogue, references to Shivling, Shri Bhagavad Gita, Upanishad, Atharvaved, Draupadi, Pandav, Krishna, Gopiyan and Raasleela were removed. In a dialogue of 'Taang kyun adhaaon?' mouthed by Akshay Kumar, certain modifications were done. The scene of Akshay Kumar's character meditating and bathing, presumably also shown in the promo, was also replaced. There are also scenes of his character being drunk and those scenes were also suitably modified.

Many more dialogues like 'Bade baal dekh kar', 'satya shivam sundaram', 'hamara desh...peeche nahin hai', 'stree ki yoni...' were also similarly modified. For the 'stree ki yoni...' scene, there were certain vulgar gestures which were also censored.

In the scene where Kanti (Pankaj Tripathi) questions a sex worker about unnatural sex, not just dialogues but even visuals were modified. Similarly, a character, Dr Prakah Kothari, talking about masturbation was also suitably modified, both visuals and dialogues. Then in a dialogue about masturbation, 'Haram' was replaced with 'Paap'.

Some more visual cuts were ordered in the scene where the judge was seen clicking a selfie on the court premises. This scene was modified suitably. The mention of 'ling' was also similarly modified in certain dialogues. The visuals of the boy in a sexual act in the viral video were quite toned down as per the guidelines of NCPCR (National Commission for Protection of Child Rights). Interestingly, the film, which was originally based in Ujjain, is now set in a fictional place. The CBFC also asked the makers to remove all visuals, verbal references etc to certain people in positions of authority like Mahant. Lastly, the makers were asked to submit documentary evidence for the facts and stats mentioned in the film with regard to the sexual acts.

In all, 13 minutes of the film were censored. After these cuts were accepted, the censor certificate was granted to the makers. The length of OMG Oh My God 2 as mentioned on the certificate is 156 minutes. In other words, the Akshay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi-Yami Gautam starrer is 2 hours and 36 minutes long. It releases in cinemas on August 11.

Also Read: BREAKING: OMG Oh My God 2 is Akshay Kumar’s FIRST film in 12 years to get an ‘A’ certificate from the CBFC

More Pages: OMG 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.