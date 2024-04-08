The romantic drama will be directed by Karan Sharma, known for his work on Huma Qureshi’s series, Maharani.

Maddock Films has a stellar line-up for 2024 and 2025. However, they have added another project in the pipeline. An exciting new project is the works, a love story featuring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi in lead roles. While details regarding the plot are currently under wraps, a report reveals that the film will be a charming romantic drama set in a quaint small town, promising a fresh take on love amidst unusual circumstances.

Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi to play leads in Dinesh Vijan’s romance drama: Report

According to a report in Peeping Moon, the romantic drama will be directed by Karan Sharma, known for his work on Huma Qureshi’s series, Maharani. This collaboration marks his second venture with Maddock Films, following the upcoming Shiddat 2, where Wamiqa Gabbi stars opposite Sunny Kaushal. Scheduled to commence production in the coming months, the project awaits the completion of Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's current commitments.

Interestingly, Rao has a long working collaboration with Maddock Films as he has worked on Stree, Made in China, Roohi, Hum Do Hamare Do, and the upcoming film Stree 2.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao is awaiting the release of Srikanth – Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne. He is presently busy shooting for Raaj Shaandilyaa’s Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. On the other hand, Wamiqa Gabbi is engrossed in Atlee Kumar’s next production, featuring Varun Dhawan in the lead role.

