Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which hits theatres this Thursday, is designed as a franchise product. Confirming this, Tiger Shroff, who plays Chote Miyan, said, “Yes, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is definitely intended as a franchise, and I think once you see the end-credit scenes you will see there is not only scope but also certainty of a sequel.”

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will return in the sequel, while the villain, played by the fabulous Prithviraj Sukumaran, will change. Ali Abbas Zafar will return as the franchise helmer.

All this, of course, depends on the box office performance of the first film in the proposed franchise.

Tiger Shroff’s previous film Ganapath was also planned as a franchise. The disastrous no-show of the film at the box office hurriedly put paid to the franchise plans.

Produced by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be clashing at the box office with the Ajay Devgn starrer period football drama Maidaan. Both the films will be releasing on Thursday April 11 while the paid preview shows would commence on April 10 from 6 pm onwards.

