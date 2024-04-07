BREAKING: Producers decide to trim Bade Miyan Chote Miyan by 8 minutes; re-edit in progress for a crisper cut ahead of Eid showdown with Maidaan

With just 3 days remaining for the release of Eid 2024 action thriller, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, it's all happening in the Indian Film Trade. In a sudden turn of events, makers decided to shift from full-day release on April 10 to a half-day release, and now the latest buzz indicates that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan team has decided to re-edit the film.

According to our sources, the decision was taken after a special screening that took place on Saturday night at Pooja Films Office. "The entire team loved the film, however, feel that there is a scope for crisper cut to make the film an ideal watch for the audience. The idea is to provide entertainment during the festive season of Eid, without any drag moments," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The re-edit work is in progress and the film is expected to be re-censored on Monday. "Akshay Kumar, Vashnu Bhagnani, and Jackky Bhagnani are working on a crisper cut of BMCM with director Ali Abbas Zafar. The revised run-time of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is expected to be around 2 hours and 35 minutes," the source told us further.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan advance bookings open from tomorrow for the Paid Previews on 10th April, followed by a full-day release on 11th April.

