Looks like it is going to be an intense Dussehra weekend, since yet another intriguing film is all set to release in October this year. For the first time, bringing together the pairing of Rajkummar Rao and Tripti Dimrii is the upcoming entertainer Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video which is directed by Dream Girl franchise’s filmmaker Raaj Shandaliyaa. Now adding to the intrigue, the makers have locked the release date of the film which is said to be on October 11.

Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri starrer Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video to release in October this year

In a recent poster unveiled by the makers, they have confirmed the release date on a Friday, which falls right, a day before Dussehra – the auspicious final day of Navratri, which is on October 12. While the posters do not unveil the characters played by the leads Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri in the film, the makers have asserted that Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video will be a commercial masala film which aims at making everyone nostalgic and promises to take them back to the colourful era of the 90s.

Coming to the film’s release date, it seems that the film will be clashing two major releases scheduled for the week. One is the Shahid Kapoor starrer Deva which will feature him alongside Pan India actress Pooja Hegde for the first time. Directed by Rosshan Andrews, the film is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur under his banner. Besides another big project which is slated for release, a day prior, that is, on October 10 is Devara Part 1. This highly anticipated action entertainer will mark Jr NTR’s return to theatres after RRR, along with Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan making her Telugu debut.

As for Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala video, the film, which is family comedy, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Raaj Shaandilyaa and Vimal Lahoti.

