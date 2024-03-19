Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri, and more meet Uttarakhand CM as they shoot their next film in state

Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao, Vijay Raaz, Triptii Dimri, and Mallika Sherawat recently convened with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his official residence, marking a significant stride in fostering film production within the state. The rendezvous, held on a Monday evening, delved into discussions surrounding the potential of Uttarakhand as a prime filming location.

Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri, and more meet Uttarakhand CM as they shoot their next film in state

Chief Minister Dhami articulated his government's endeavours to elevate Uttarakhand as a preferred destination for film shoots. Emphasizing this aspiration, he unveiled a new film policy tailored to attract filmmakers. Pushkar Singh Dhami underscored the consequential employment opportunities that would ensue from an uptick in film production, benefiting the local populace.

Among the notable attendees was the ensemble cast of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, comprising Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri. Anticipation surrounds their forthcoming film, with a first-look poster unveiled by the production team last September. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, recognized for his directorial ventures such as Dream Girl and the web series The Great Weddings of Munnes on Voot, the film promises to captivate audiences with its innovative narrative.

Dehradun | Actors Rajkummar Rao, Vijay Raaz, Tripti Dimri and Mallika Sherawat met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his official residence last evening. The Chief Minister had a detailed discussion with all the artists on the possibilities of film production in… pic.twitter.com/d8GqeBYzdv — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 19, 2024

Rajkummar Rao most recently was seen in Guns and Gulaabs, sharing the spotlight with Dulquer Salmaan, Gulshan Devaiah, and Adarsh Gourav. Beyond his involvement in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, Rao is set to portray the iconic freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, following his portrayal of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in the web series Bose: Dead/Alive. Additionally, audiences can anticipate his return in the sequel to Stree and in Sharan Sharma's directorial venture Mr & Mrs Mahi.

Also Read: Rajkummar Rao to Nushrratt Bharuccha: 5 Love Sex Aur Dhokha actors who were unknown when the film released

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.