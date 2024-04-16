Zeenat Aman has acquired a ‘diva’ status on social media with the yesteryear star sharing emotional anecdotes, tracing her journey in the world of glamor and entertainment. While her posts often reflects her experience and moments from the industry, the actress also passes a few words to wisdom to the gen-next. In one such post, when Aman advised the youngsters to opt for live-in before marriage, it did not go down well with Zeenat’s former colleague Mumtaz.

Zeenat Aman hits back at Mumtaz over ‘failed marriage’ remark

Mumtaz, best known for her roles in films like Roti and Aap Ki Kasam, reacted to the post shared by Zeenat Aman on her social media handle. While speaking to Zoom, the yesteryear actress said, "Zeenat should be careful with what she is advising. She has all of a sudden come into this huge social media popularity, and I can understand her excitement about sounding like a cool aunty. But giving advice that is counter to our moral values is not the solution to increasing your following.”

For the unversed, Mumtaz reacted to the post in which Zeenat Aman had written, “Here’s a personal opinion I haven’t previously shared - if you’re in a relationship, I strongly recommend that you LIVE TOGETHER before getting married!” She had went on to add, “This is the same advice I’ve always given my sons, both of whom have had, or are in, a live-in relationship. It just seems logical to me that before two people get their families and the government involved in their equation, they first put their relationship to the ultimate test.”

She concluded by sharing, “It’s easy to be the best version of yourself for a few hours a day. But can you share a bathroom? Weather the storm of a bad mood? Agree on what to eat for dinner every night? Keep the fire alive in the bedroom? Work through the million tiny conflicts that inevitably arise between two people in close proximity? In short - are you actually compatible? I’m aware that Indian society is a little uptight about “living in sin” but then again, society is uptight about so many things!”

Also Read: Mumtaz DISAGREES with Zeenat Aman’s live-in advice, calls it an attempt to sound like a “cool aunty”: “Marriage needs maintenance”

