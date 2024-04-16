In the magical time of night, where creativity flows freely, stories of inspiration come to life. One such incident emerges from the meeting between lyricist Irshad Kamil and composer extraordinaire AR Rahman, shedding light on the birth of the soul-stirring track ‘Tu Kya Jaane’ for Imtiaz Ali’s latest film, Amar Singh Chamkila.

In a conversation with CNN News18, Irshad reminisced about the incident, narrating, “We had initially settled on a different song prior to 'Tu Kya Jaane'. However, after some discussions, we realized it wasn't suitable for the scene. That's when Rahman composed 'Tu Kya Jaane'. But the backstory is quite amusing. I had visited him for another matter, and it was already past midnight. He insisted I wait, saying, 'I won't let you leave until you give me a line or two for the new song’.”

Irshad Kamil stated in the interview that since it was already 2 am. He said “Dimaag nahin chal raha (My brain is not working).” But Rahman kept going, showing strong passion of art and he told Irshad, “I’m not listening to you. You sit here and give me just one line.” While sitting there, Irshad quickly thought of two or three lines for Rahman, who then credited him for composing the song in seven minutes.

As Amar Singh Chamkila is gracing screen with its lyrical tapestry, audiences are reminded of the things that make art great. Through the anecdotes of Irshad Kamil and AR Rahman, we are invited to think about the mysteries of inspiration, and creativity.

