The ED alleges that Raj Kundra received 285 Bitcoins from the mastermind of the scam, Amit Bhardwaj, for establishing a Bitcoin mining farm in Ukraine.

On Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached properties worth Rs 97.79 crore belonging to businessman Raj Kundra under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The attached properties include flats in Mumbai and Pune registered under the name of actor Shilpa Shetty, Raj’s wife.

Raj Kundra posts cryptic message after ED attaches Rs 97.79 crore assets: “Learning to stay calm when you…”

Post this incident, Raj Kundra took to Instagram stories on Thursday night, sharing an image of a roaring lion with text that read: "Learning to stay calm when you feel disrespected is a different type of growth." Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty has yet to publicly comment on the recent ED action.

Responding to the ED's attachment of properties, Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty's legal counsel, Prashant Patil, released a statement via ANI. The statement reiterated the couple's commitment to following legal procedures and taking necessary steps under the PMLA to protect their assets and freedom.

Mr. Patil argued that "there is no prima facie case made out against" his clients. He expressed faith in the judiciary and the investigation process, believing "justice will be served" upon presenting their case to the ED. The statement further promised full cooperation with authorities.

The ED's investigation stems from multiple FIRs filed by Maharashtra and Delhi Police concerning a Bitcoin Ponzi scheme. The alleged scam involved soliciting significant public funds through promises of high returns on Bitcoin investments. Investigators believe the scheme's operators concealed these ill-gotten gains in anonymous online wallets.

The ED alleges that Raj Kundra received 285 Bitcoins from the scam's mastermind, Amit Bhardwaj, for establishing a Bitcoin mining farm in Ukraine. These Bitcoins were reportedly acquired through illegal means from investors. Though the mining farm deal never materialised, Kundra is allegedly still in possession of these Bitcoins, with a current value exceeding Rs 150 crore.

Reportedly, several arrests have been made in connection with the scam, and some individuals are currently under judicial custody. However, the main perpetrators remain at large. This case marks a continuation of the ED's investigation, with previously attached properties valued at ₹69 crore. Further investigation is underway.

Also Read: ED attaches Rs. 97.79 crore worth properties of Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty linked to Bitcoin case: Reports

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.