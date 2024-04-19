comscore
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Yami Gautam starrer Article 370 starts streaming on Netflix after completing 50 days in theatres

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Yami Gautam starrer Article 370 starts streaming on Netflix after completing 50 days in theatres

Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, Article 370 received critical and commercial success.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Filmmaker and two-time National Award recipient Aditya Suhas Jambhale extends his heartfelt gratitude as his action-packed political drama Article 370 makes its debut on Netflix. The film, which garnered widespread acclaim during its theatrical run, has now reached global audiences through the popular OTT platform on April 19, 2024.

Article 370 has been a labor of love for Jambhale. The film's exploration of socio-political themes combined with gripping action sequences captivated audiences during its 50-day stint in theatres. Article 370 delves into timely issues with depth and nuance, offering audiences a compelling cinematic experience. Its digital premiere on Netflix marks a new chapter for the film, allowing it to reach a wider audience and continue its impact beyond the confines of traditional theatres.

Reflecting on the film's journey, Aditya Suhas Jambhale expressed his gratitude towards the cast, crew, and audiences for their unwavering support. He remarked, "Bringing Article 370 to life has been an incredible journey filled with passion and dedication. I am immensely grateful for the opportunity to share this story with audiences worldwide, and I hope it sparks meaningful conversations.”

Featuring a talented ensemble cast led by Yami Gautam Dhar and Priyamani, along with Arun Govil, Kiran Karmarkar and Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Article 370 has struck a chord with audiences by weaving together a compelling narrative that is both relevant and impactful. The film is a collaboration between Jio Studios and Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar's B62 Studios. The movie crossed the Rs 100 crores gross mark at the worldwide box office.

