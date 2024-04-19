Get ready for a journey through the complexities of love in the modern metropolis! Director Anurag Basu's upcoming film Metro… In Dino promises to unfold heartwarming tales of contemporary couples navigating the intricate dance of urban romance. The makers have announced a new release date. Mark your calendars for November 29th, as this film brings together an incredible ensemble cast.

Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan to release on November 29, 2024

Headlining the cast are Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan, sharing the screen for the first time. Veteran actors Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta add their experience, alongside the powerhouses of Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. This impressive ensemble promises to breathe life into Basu's vision of love and relationships in the modern city.

Metro In Dino is a successor to Basu's earlier success, Life in a... Metro, which explored the lives of interconnected couples in Mumbai. The details about the plot of the new film remain under wraps.

Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu join forces as producers,

