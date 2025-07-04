Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's epic face off in Ramayana is all set to take the centre stage all across the world from Diwali 2026. While the makers have showcased the announcement video, which has won appreciation and spiking even more excitement for the project, we have exclusively learnt that the Nitesh Tiwari directorial is the most expensive film of Indian Cinema

The REAL Budget is Rs. 1600 CRORES! Ranbir Kapoor-Yash’s Ramayana becomes India’s MOST EXPENSIVE film

Reliable sources close to the producer, Namit Malhotra, have confirmed that Ramayana Franchise is being designed on a budget of Rs. 1600 crores, excluding print and publicity. "While Ramayana 1 is being made on a budget of Rs. 900 crore, the second part of Ramayana has a cost of Rs. 700 crore. The reason for the reduction is budget for part two is a result of a large investment in asset and world creation for part one, leaving just the action sequences for the second installment. The characters built and designed alongside the set pieces will continue to be a part of the second installment," a source shared with Bollywood Hungama.

The source further informed that Namit is not splitting the cost on parts one and two, but is treating it as an investment of Rs. 1600 crore on the Ramayana franchise. "Ramayana is the most ambitious film for the Malhotra Family, and they are treating it as a project of pride. The entire team is confident of recovering the investment and even making profits as the idea is to tap into the world audience, and to do so, it's important to deliver a global project, with spectacular visuals," the source told us further.

Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor and Yash with Sai Pallavi and Sunny Deol. It is slated to release on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027. Also Read: Alia Bhatt reacts to Ranbir Kapoor’s Lord Ram look in Ramayana: “This feels like the start of something unforgettable”

