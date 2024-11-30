Businessman Raj Kundra has issued his first official statement following the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids on his properties in connection to the ongoing pornographic content case.

Raj Kundra BREAKS SILENCE on recent ED raids, blames media for tarnishinng Shilpa Shetty’s image: “Unacceptable to repeatedly drag my wife’s name”

Raj Kundra Responds to Media Speculation

Late on Friday night, Raj Kundra took to his Instagram stories to address the media coverage surrounding the raids. In his statement, he confirmed that he is fully cooperating with the investigation, which has been ongoing for four years.

"I’m fully complying with the ongoing investigation that has been unfolding for the last four years," Kundra wrote. "As for the claims of ‘associates’, ‘pornographic’, and ‘money laundering’, let’s just say that no amount of sensationalism will cloud the truth. In the end, justice will prevail!"

Kundra also expressed his frustration with the media, particularly regarding reports involving his wife, Shilpa Shetty. He urged the public to refrain from dragging her name into the controversy. “It’s unacceptable to repeatedly drag my wife’s name into unrelated matters. Please respect the boundaries…!!!”

Shilpa Shetty's Lawyer Denies Involvement

On Friday afternoon, Shilpa Shetty’s lawyer, Advocate Prashant Patil, also issued a statement addressing the media's attempt to link her to the case. The lawyer clarified that there were no Enforcement Directorate raids on Shilpa and refuted any reports connecting her to the investigation.

These reports are not true and are misleading. As per my instructions, there is no Enforcement Directorate raid on Mrs. Shilpa Shetty Kundra as she has nothing to do with any offence of whatsoever nature," the statement read.

Patil further emphasized that the case remains focused on Raj Kundra, and Shilpa Shetty has no involvement in any criminal activities related to it. He also urged the media to stop using her name and image in relation to the investigation. "Strict cognisance shall be taken against irresponsible journalism wherein the pictures or videos of Mrs. Shilpa Shetty Kundra are shared on this matter,” he said.

Background on the Case

Raj Kundra has been accused of distributing pornographic content through mobile applications and other platforms. He was arrested in July 2021 in connection to the case but was granted bail shortly after. The investigation into the matter is still ongoing, with Kundra maintaining his innocence and cooperating fully with authorities.

