Bollywood Hungama was the first to break the news that Salman Khan’s Eid 2020 actioner, Radhe is the official adaptation of Korean blockbuster, The Outlaws. In no time, we revealed that Korean stunt team has been signed on to design high octane stylish action scenes for the film. We have now exclusively learnt that the team of this Prabhudheva directorial is at present in Goa for the second last schedule of the film, which kicks off today.

“It is a 20 day shoot in Goa, and the makers have secured permissions from the authorities to shoot at real life locations with Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda. From streets, churches to the beaches, Team Radhe will be shooting all across the city. Disha Patani, who plays the female lead, will join in for the schedule too, as she is supposed to shoot an exotic song with Salman,” revealed a source close to the development. In the Goa schedule, the makers will shoot for a couple of action scenes, and the Korean team along with the location stunt team had done a recce of the spots earlier this month. “It’s hand to hand, real action scenes loaded with style and swag featuring Salman and Randeep. There is also a chase scene slated to be shot in Goa,” the source added. The film is primarily set in Mumbai, however a chunk of the story takes all the characters to Goa.

Radhe is slated to be wrapped up by February end. “After Goa, a brief schedule will take place in Bangkok, however there is no clarity on whether Salman will be going abroad or no, as it has got more to do with Randeep’s character and exterior shots.” The film, which also stars Jackie Shroff, is being readied for an Eid 2020 release. So far, Sajid Wajid and Himesh Reshammiya are on board as music composers with Jacqueline Fernandez making special appearance for a dance number alongside Salman Khan, which was shot in Mumbai last year.

