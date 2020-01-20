Rajkumar Hirani is one of the most talented and commercially successful filmmakers of our times so any new movie of his generates maximum excitement. Everybody is waiting for Shah Rukh Khan to announce his next project. While it has been heard that both are set to do a film together and the announcement is expected soon, we have now heard that Kajol Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been approached to play the romantic lead opposite SRK.

Says a trade source, “While there have been reports that Kareena Kapoor Khan has been signed, the filmmaker is apparently keen to cast the Shah Rukh-Kajol pair together in his next movie after Sanju. It’s an exciting combination and while the director has worked with Kareena before in 3 Idiots, he is keen to cast Kajol as Hirani hasn’t worked with her before. It’s a mature, intense love story of a couple who discovers love again and both Hirani and SRK are keen for Kajol came on board for this project. Apparently, Shah Rukh has told her about the concept and she has loved it. The script is still being finalised and while it will take some time before a proper narration happens and the modalities are worked out (including dates), Kajol may do the movie. Shah Rukh and she last worked together in Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale (2015) and both share an excellent box-office track of blockbusters, whereas Kareena’s movies with SRK haven’t done as well. If Kajol and Shah Rukh appear together in a Hirani movie, it will probably be the announcement of the year. The explosive combo of SRK-Kajol-Hirani will be a treat to watch!”

Shah Rukh and Rajkumar Hirani has been regularly meeting over the last year to discuss doing a project together and now it’s almost finalised. The source adds that it will be a joint production of Hirani and SRK’s production house Red Chillies, with Hirani directing the film. Hirani will float his own banner. The movie, that SRK and Hirani are in talks with, is a romantic drama with a strong emotional cord running through it, as all Hirani movies have. It’s the kind of role that Shah Rukh has excelled in movies like Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman. In fact, it’s a role specially written for the actor – who plays a man with a golden heart. The source adds, “It will be interesting to see who is the final choice between Kajol and Kareena for Hirani’s next. Both are excellent actors, great on screen and have had blockbusters in Tanhaji and Good Newwz this year.”