Ranveer Singh loses chance to work with Meghna Gulzar

BySubhash K. Jha

If all had gone well, Ranveer Singh would be working with Meghna Gulzar next now that she has completed her film with his wife Deepika Padukone. It is reliably learnt that Ranveer was Meghna’s first and only choice to play Field Marshal Sam Maneksaw in the bio-pic.

Ranveer Singh loses chance to work with Meghna Gulzar

Apparently, Ranveer kept delaying the script narration until an exasperated Meghna turned her sights on her Raazi hero Vicky Kaushal who was more than Raazi to give Meghna the time of the day.

Many of Meghna’s well-wishers feel Ranveer would be a better choice to play Field Marshal Manekshaw.

A source informs, “After getting along so well with Deepika making Chhapaak and getting such an amazing performance out of her, Meghna is having second thoughts about the casting of the Manekshaw biopic. We can only wait and watch.”

Also Read: ’83: Ranveer Singh introduces Ammy Virk as ‘SWINGIN’ SARDARJI’ aka Balwinder Singh Sandhu

