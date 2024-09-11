The legendary love story of actress Meena Kumari and filmmaker Kamal Amrohi will soon be adapted into a feature film titled Kamal Aur Meena. Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, known for his films Maharaj and Hichki, the movie will chronicle the couple’s 20-year-long relationship, culminating in the making of the iconic film Pakeezah.



Bilal Amrohi, grandson of Kamal Amrohi, shared his excitement about the film, saying, “It is our great honour to bring to the screen the untold love story and the immense struggle behind the making of Pakeezah, my grandparents’ masterpiece. Kamal Amrohi Sahab was known for his cinematic brilliance, and the legendary Meena Kumari ji’s journey alongside him is a chapter in Indian cinema that remains largely unexplored.”

Sanjay Dutt Supports the Film

Actor Sanjay Dutt added to the excitement by sharing the official announcement video for Kamal Aur Meena. "Dear Saachi and Bilal, all the best for your new venture. May it be a successful one! Love always, from Sanjay Mamu. It's a must-watch," he posted.

Insights from Personal Letters and Journals

Bilal Amrohi also revealed that the film will feature never-before-seen insights into his grandparents' relationship, drawn from over 500 handwritten letters and personal journals preserved by Rukhsaar Amrohi, Kamal Amrohi’s daughter. “I would like to show the world audience the real, heart-wrenching story which no one else knows,” Bilal said.

Director Siddharth P Malhotra Shares His Vision

Director Siddharth P Malhotra expressed the weight of responsibility in bringing this love story to life. “It’s a profound privilege to direct this incredible true story, though the responsibility is immense. Their relationship was one of deep love and artistic collaboration, spanning over 20 years—from their first meeting when she was just 18 and he was 34, to the making and release of Pakeezah,” he said.

Malhotra added, “I’m glad to have a stellar team of Bhavani Iyer, Kausar Munir, Irshad Kamil, and AR Rahman on board. Kamal Sahab and Meena ji have long been idols of mine, not only for their contributions to cinema but also for the spirit they brought to their craft. I’m beyond excited to bring their story to life on the silver screen.”

The film, produced by Bilal Amrohi, Saregama, and Rohandeep Singh, will begin shooting in 2025. The announcement of Kamal Aur Meena has generated significant buzz, especially with music maestro AR Rahman set to compose the score. Though casting details are still under wraps, excitement is building as the project promises to bring one of Bollywood’s most iconic love stories to the silver screen.

