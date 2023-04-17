On Sunday, R Madhavan took to his social media handle and shared a joyous news with his fans.

Actor Ranganathan Madhavan, aka R Madhavan, has expressed his elation and pride over his son Vedaant's impressive feat at the Malaysian Invitational Age Group Championships, in 2023. Vedaant won five gold medals at the prestigious event, which took place in Malaysia from April 13-16, 2023. Madhavan, who is known for his roles in films like Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein and 3 Idiots, took to social media to share the news and express his joy.

In a post on Instagram, he wrote, “With Gods grace and all your good wishes Vedaant gets 5 golds for India ( 50m, 100m, 200m, 400m and 1500m) with 2 PB’s at the Malaysian invitational age group championships, 2023 held this weekend in Kuala Lumpur. Elated and very grateful.” The actor also shared a bunch of photos of his son holding his medals, along with a heartfelt message of congratulations.

As news of Vedaant's impressive feat spread, fans and well-wishers took to social media to express their excitement and admiration. Many congratulated the young swimmer on his success, while others praised his dedication and hard work. “This is beautiful / Hearty congratulations to Vedaant, Sarita and you and the team,” exclaimed Suriya Sivakumar. Actress Anushka Sharma commented, “congratulations to you all”.

Joining the list, Shilpa Shirodkar also extended wishes and wrote, “A proud moment for all of us Maddy / many many congratulations to Vedaant, sarita and you.” Meanwhile, an Instagram user commented, “This is called excellent nurturing with all transfers of ethics, value and etiquettes.”

Vedaant's success at the Malaysian Invitational Age Group Championships is just the latest in a series of achievements for the young athlete. He has been winning medals at various competitions since 2019, and his dedication and passion for swimming have earned him a growing fanbase.

