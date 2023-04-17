Jay Bhanushali opens up about hitting back at trolls; says, “When they get mean, I reply to them equally meaner”

Jay Bhanushali recently made a comeback in fiction shows with the lead role in the ongoing Sony TV series Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum alongside Tina Datta. The actor, although have stayed away from serials, has been quite active on the hosting front as well as on social media. The actor’s personal life, in the past, has come under the radar and recently he saw his wife and co-actor Mahhi Vij being trolled for allowing their little daughter Tara to use makeup. Reacting to the same, a loving father Jay confessed that to fulfil her wishes, they as parents let her to use makeup on certain occasions.

Talking to Etimes regarding this, Jay Bhanushali was quoted saying, “We all know how much girls love makeup. Every daughter idolises her mother. If a mother is applying lipstick even daughters like to do it. Like we try our best to not apply makeup on her but only sometimes on weekends we allow Tara when she doesn’t have school. Monday to Friday she has to follow all the rules that are set by the school. But I feel sometimes it is fine."

Further, the actor also opened up on the reason he decided to hit back at trolls and negativity. He added, "If anyone is giving suggestions politely in a nice way, we are open to it because we understand that they also care for Tara. But when they get mean, I also don’t stop. I reply to them equally meaner.”

He also maintained that he prefers to do so, despite his family requesting him to refrain from responding. However, the actor is of the opinion that just because they have access to internet, they shouldn’t be allowed to demean or comment on a person’s life and he gets meaner because he wants to teach them a lesson.

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij were blessed with a baby girl in 2019 after they became foster parents to two kids, namely, Khushi and Rajveer.

