Madhuri Dixit gifts herself a brand new Porsche 911 Turbo S worth whopping Rs. 3.08 crore

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Madhuri Dixit gifts herself a brand new Porsche 911 Turbo S worth whopping Rs. 3.08 crore

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Several Bollywood stars are purchasing new wheels and evergreen Madhuri Dixit has now joined the bandwagon. The actress has reportedly purchased a swanky Porsche. Dixit was seen on the streets of Mumbai in of the expensive luxury cars 911 Turbo S, which is worth a whopping Rs. 3.08 crore.

Recently, Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr Shriram Nene were seen driving the car as the actress was seen sitting at the passenger seat. Madhuri Dixit’s new wheels are one of the fastest versions in India as yet. The car comes with 3.8 litres, twin-turbocharged 6-cylinder petrol engine.

As per News18, the car “generates a maximum power of 641 bhp and a massive 800 Nm of peak torque. This engine has been equipped with 8-speed PDK automatic transmission with all wheels drive. The brand claims that the car goes 0 to 100 kmph in just 2.6 seconds, and has a top speed of 330 kmph.”

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Prime Video original Maja Ma with Gajrao Rao. Prior to that, Madhuri was seen in the Karan Johar-produced web show, The Fame Game alongside Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul.

ALSO READ: Netflix gets legal notice over derogatory remark on Madhuri Dixit in The Big Bang Theory episode; action demanded to remove episode

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

