R Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut wooed audiences with a romance-comedy franchise Tanu Weds Manu. The two films that released with the onscreen couple managed to garner immense audience appreciation both times. However, we haven’t seen the return of the third part despite the way people appreciated the chemistry between the pair. When asked the hero, Madhavan, who is the in the midst of promoting Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, revealed that he wouldn’t want to return as Manu.

In report by Hindustan Times, Madhavan was quoted in an interview with the popular YouTuber Jaby Koay, wherein he spoke about the third part of Tanu Weds Manu. “I think that’s water under the bridge. There is no point in beating a dead horse. You know, it’s so difficult to come up with original stuff, and then there are expectations of a film. See, if it’s a sequel to Avengers or a superhero series, it’s easier because you have a template. But with Tanu Weds Manu, it’s impossible. And I think I am done with it. I don’t want to go back to being Manu now,” he was quoted saying.

For the uninitiated, Tanu Weds Manu that released in 2011, showcases the story of the two titular characters, how they meet and how complex their love story gets, eventually leading to marriage. Tanu Weds Manu Returns in 2015 spoke about their post marriage life which deals with their internal issues and the entry of yet another character named Datto who adds twist to the plot. While the 2011 release had garnered a positive response from the audience, the 2015 film managed to break records.

Speaking about Madhavan's forthcoming film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, it marks the directorial debut of R Madhavan and is based on the life of the ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan. It is slated to release on July 1.

