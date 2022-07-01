Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on the charges of being involved in a drug case. However, the star kid was given a clean chit by the court recently in the case and now owing to the same, Aryan moved the court on Thursday, requesting them to return his passport.

Aryan Khan moves the court to release his passport

Aryan Khan was accused of being involved in a drug case after the NCB department conducted a raid on a Goa cruise which included some high profile names on the guest list. He was arrested and imprisoned due to the same, along with which his passport was seized due to the bail conditions. He was granted bail post 20 days of his imprisonment. However, in a charge sheet filed in May, the name of the star kid was not included. And later, Aaryan and five other accused were given a clean chit by the NCB due to insufficient evidence.

Owing to the same, Aryan Khan filed an application on Thursday with the help of his lawyers from the Desai Desai Carrimjee and Mulla firm, asking the court to return his passport, as per PTI reports. And in response to the same, the court has ordered NCB to file a reply before the next hearing which is expected to be held on July 13.

