Television actress Mahhi Vij, who is married to co-actor-host Jay Bhanushali, recently took to Twitter to share that she and her family were harassed by her cook. She even revealed in those deleted tweets that she has approached the Mumbai Police to request them for help after her cook hurled abuses and threated to stab her with a knife. In a report with ETimes, the actress spoke about the issue that left her and her family baffled.

Mahhi Vij approaches Mumbai Police after her cook threatens to kill her family

In her ETimes interview, she revealed that the temporary cook, they had hired through a friend’s reference, was caught stealing some items by their nanny. She went on to add, “It had just been three days and we were alerted that he’s stealing. I had waited to inform Jay. When Jay came, he wanted to settle the bill but the cook demanded to be paid for the entire month. When Jay tried to reason out, he said ‘200 biharis laake khada kar dunga’. He got drunk and started hurling abuses at us. We went to the cops. I don’t care if anything happens to me, but I was scared for my daughter.”

She also added that she is extremely afraid that if he comes out in bail, he will try to harm her and her daughter. “If something happens to me, people will protest later. What’s the point then? I am scared for my family’s safety. I heard he will be out on bail. What if he actually gets men after coming out of the jail and targets us?” she maintained.

Mahhi Vij also maintained that when they hired the cook, despite asking for more salary, he eventually agreed to the payment as per their budget. He also asserted them that he had a family and kids. She expressed in disappointment that she never knew he would turn out to be like this.

