While Allu Arjun and the makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule are experiencing immense love at the box office, the film has been mired in controversies, considering that the actor and makers are also facing charges leading to a woman’s death during a stampede post its release. Now to add to that, during the screening of this film, an unknown man is expected to have sprayed some unknown substance in Gaiety – Galaxy which resulted in audiences falling sick.

Pushpa 2 – The Rule stirs trouble again; fans vomit, fall sick after man sprays unknown substance in G7 theatre, Mumbai

As per reports, the police has kicked off an investigation regarding the same whereas the media outlets too had a conversation with the audiences present at the location. According to them, a man sprayed some substance during the interval of the night show of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The Gaiety- Galaxy theatre is a place where crowds flock to experience the singing and dancing vibe along with an interactive audience, especially during commercial releases. Considering the popularity of both – the film and the theatre atmosphere, it was quite crowded but fortunately, reports suggest that no major health hazard has been reported.

However, many who spoke to the media present at the scene, where they confessed that they experienced uneasiness, queasiness, nausea, vomiting, and coughing after the spray. The theatre authorities paused the film’s screening for about 10-15 minutes, keeping the doors wide open for the air circulation after which audiences were reseated and the screening was continued. Police arrived at the location almost immediately after the incident was reported and are currently looking into the CCTV footage to find the culprit.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Police investigate Bandra's Galaxy theatre after the audience claimed that the screening of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' was halted for 15-20 minutes after the interval after an unidentified person sprayed a substance causing coughing, throat irritation and… pic.twitter.com/UuNWTBApR0 — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2024



Pushpa 2: The Rule released in theatres on December 5 amid much hoopla. The Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil starrer has collected over Rs. 100 crores since then as it was released in multiple languages including Hindi.

