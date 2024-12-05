Mandira Bedi, widely recognized for her contributions to acting and sports, is making a return to the screen with the South film Identity. The movie features an ensemble cast, including Tovino Thomas, Trisha, and Vinay Rai, and marks Mandira's debut in Malayalam cinema.

Having started her film journey with the iconic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Mandira has built a versatile career, taking on diverse roles across mediums and languages. She has previously ventured into South Indian cinema with her role in the action film Saaho.

Speaking about working across mediums and languages Mandira said, “Identity is one project that had me the first time I heard the script. I knew that this was something I had never done before and for me it's not the medium or the language but what grips me the first time I hear about the role. I’m excited because South films today have such huge viewership and no long are they only for a certain market, they are watched globally and hence as actors we are getting a larger audience.”

On the sports front, Mandira Bedi has recently taken up pickleball and is now the face of the sport in India. She has also been actively involved in promoting women's cricket in the country. Balancing her roles in sports and acting, she continues to pursue both fields actively.

