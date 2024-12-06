comscore
Last Updated 06.12.2024 | 4:19 PM IST

Pushpa 2 creates History on BookMyShow: 6 million tickets sold, 107,000 tickets sold in one-hour, redefining box office frenzy

The feverish anticipation for Pushpa 2: The Rule has reached electrifying heights, setting new benchmarks in the Indian film industry. With over 6 million tickets sold on BookMyShow alone, the film has officially become the fastest-growing movie to cross the 5 million ticket sale milestone on the platform. This remarkable achievement underscores the film’s unparalleled craze and fan loyalty, even before its theatrical release.

Pushpa 2: The Rule shattered records by selling a jaw-dropping 107,000 tickets in just one hour at its peak, surpassing previous record-holders such as Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and RRR. This extraordinary feat highlights the immense buzz surrounding the sequel, with fans rushing to secure their seats to witness the highly-anticipated return of Pushpa Raj, played by the iconic Allu Arjun.

BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment ticketing platform, confirmed that no film in its history has achieved such rapid growth in ticket sales. The advance booking frenzy for Pushpa 2: The Rule has set a new gold standard, leaving even blockbuster films like Pathaan and KGF: Chapter 2 trailing behind. Directed by Sukumar, the Pushpa franchise has grown from a regional blockbuster to a pan-Indian sensation.

Also Read: Inox Raj Imperial multiplex in Surat sets unprecedented record with 48-hour non-stop screenings of Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2

More Pages: Pushpa 2 - The Rule Box Office Collection , Pushpa 2 - The Rule Movie Review

