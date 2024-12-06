Mumbai Court directs Bandra Police Station to file FIR against Ali Abbas Zafar, co-producer Himanshu Mehra and others for alleged cheating, forgery and fraud with Vashu Bhagnani

The Judicial Magistrate Bandra, Mumbai has directed Bandra Police Station to file an FIR against director Ali Abbas Zafar, Co Producer Himanshu Mehra and Others under Sections 120-B Criminal Conspiracy, 406, 420 Cheating, 465 Forgery, 468 Forgery For the Purpose of Cheating, 471, 500 Criminal Defamation and 506 Criminal Intimidation, r/w.34 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita /IPC who had helmed the 2024 multi-starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

On September 3, 2024, Vashu Bhagnani had filed a complaint against Ali Abbas Zafar, Himanshu Mehra and others with Bandra Police Station for fraud, forgery, criminal breach of trust, cheating and misappropriating crores of rupees by allegedly falsifying and forging signatures of Vashu Bhagnani during the shooting of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan but no action was taken by the Police.

Thereafter, Vashu Bhagnani sought Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate Court’s direction to register the FIR against Ali Abbas Zafar, Himanshu Mehra and others.

The Court in its order dated 02.12.2024, held that the total amount of alleged fraud and cheating and number of transactions in the several transactions is very high and they are spread across several places. The Court further held that the evidence that needs to be collected involves several agencies and might be several number of Documents and the offences are cognizable and non-bailable and allegations are serious, and accordingly the Court ordered the Bandra Police Station to file an FIR under sections 120-B, 406, 420, 465, 468, 471, 500 and 506, r/w.34 of the IPC.

The development has brought the focus back once again on the controversies that followed the release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and now all eyes are on how the legal proceedings will unfold.

