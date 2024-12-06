The cinematic juggernaut Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2 is rewriting the history of Indian cinema with its unprecedented buzz and massive fan frenzy. Taking a revolutionary step, the Inox Raj Imperial multiplex in Surat has announced 48 hours of uninterrupted screenings of the film (dubbed version) across all six of its screens this weekend. Starting today, Saturday morning, these round-the-clock shows will continue without a break until Monday morning - an achievement that may have never been attempted before in the history of film exhibition.

Inox Raj Imperial multiplex in Surat sets unprecedented record with 48-hour non-stop screenings of Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2

The fever pitch surrounding the sequel stems from the immense love for the original, Pushpa: The Rise, which turned Allu Arjun into a pan-Indian superstar. Reprising his role as the larger-than-life yet relatable Pushpa Raj, Allu Arjun promises an even more explosive performance in this sequel. Known for his magnetic screen presence, iconic swagger, and unparalleled dance moves, Arjun has become the heart and soul of the franchise, with fans across India eagerly awaiting his return to the big screen.

The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, who plays Srivalli, Pushpa's love interest, bringing emotional depth and charm to the narrative. Fahadh Faasil, who made a memorable entry as the menacing antagonist SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in the first part, is expected to raise the stakes further in the sequel. Directed by the visionary Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2 promises a riveting mix of high-octane action, gripping storytelling, and chart-topping music composed by Devi Sri Prasad (DSP).

The film has already shattered records with its advance bookings, and Inox Raj Imperial’s decision to dedicate all six of its screens for continuous screenings is a testament to the unprecedented demand. Industry insiders predict a thunderous opening weekend, with packed theaters across the country and enthusiastic audiences cheering for their favorite hero.

It’s not just the sheer volume of screenings that’s impressive - it’s the atmosphere the film has created. Fans are already quoting dialogues, recreating Pushpa’s signature mannerisms, and humming DSP’s chartbusters even before stepping into the theaters. This cultural phenomenon has transcended languages and regions, cementing Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2 as a truly pan-Indian spectacle.

As Allu Arjun’s character famously declares in the sequel (Hindi dubbed), “Pushpa naam sunke flower samjhe kya? Fire hai main!” That fire is now spreading far and wide, igniting a wildfire of excitement that is blazing across the country and beyond. With such a roaring start, Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2 is set to rewrite the rules of the box office and deliver an experience audiences won’t forget anytime soon.

Also Read: Pushpa 3 to release after six years as Allu Arjun busy with other projects: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.