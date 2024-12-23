Fateh trailer launch: Sonu Sood doesn’t fear adult certificate for his violent film; cites Animal and Kabir Singh’s example; reveals his hilarious marriage story: “When I was on the horse, I realized that I forgot to order the lights”

The trailer of Fateh was launched by actor-director-producer Sonu Sood at a multiplex in Mumbai. He was joined by producer-wife Sonali Sood, Umesh K R Bansal of Zee Studios and actors Jacqueline Fernandez, Sheeba Akashdeep and Dibyendu Bhattacharya. Sonu seemed in a fun and excited mood as he passionately spoke about Fateh and a lot more.

The teaser of Fateh proved that it’s one of the most violent films to come out of Bollywood. When asked if the film has been seen by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and if he fears getting an adult certificate, he replied, “The film is yet to be censored. ‘A’ certificate se problem nahin hoti. Animal and Kabir Singh were hits. Our audience is ready to see such kind of action. I also feel that when we see characters doing bad deeds, we want to see them getting punished severely. This aspect justifies the violence, as viewers think ‘Isne itna bura kiya. Isko aise hi marna chahiye’.”

Sonu Sood also said, “I saw comments when the teaser of Fateh was released. Many people wrote ‘Yeh picture ke andar kya action hai, kya maar raha hai. If this film gets an adult certificate, hum pakka dekhne jaayenge. Agar U/A hoga, toh isme scene kaat denge’! I was like, ‘Aisa thodi hota hai’ (laughs).”

He continued, “Nevertheless, our audience is well-informed. They are prepared to watch action that is so powerful.”

Sonu Sood’s funny wedding story

Talking about being a producer, he said, “When you are an actor, you land up on the set and your vanity van is kept ready. The AD calls you. But when you are a producer, then you have to hear things like ‘Dal mein namak kam tha’! Nevertheless, it was a special experience for me. We got the support of Zee Studios, Sonali and my sons. My sons set the bar very high as they used to push me by saying, ‘Average kaam nahin hona chahiye’.”

He then raised laughs as he narrated, “Even when I got married, I was doing all the arrangements. Main band waale se baat kar raha tha, phool waale se baat kar raha tha, pagdi waale se baat kar raha tha. I even made sure that the food and ice cream came on time. My sister saw that and told me, ‘Baith jaa aaram se. Shaadi teri hi hai’. I told her, ‘I have made all the arrangements. Tension mat lo’.”

Sonu Sood continued, “It was a Punjabi wedding and I was on the horse. That’s why I realized that I forgot to order the lights! Unka arrangement karna hi bhool gaya tha! Then, we switched on the car lights and that’s how the baraat moved to the wedding venue.”

Sonali Sood was asked about her reaction to this blunder. She laughed and stated, “I learned about it much later! Ghodi pe toh yeh baith ke aaye the.”

About Fateh, she stated proudly, “He has surpassed all expectations. This is his baby. I am proud of my two boys that I produced but this is his baby!”

Fateh releases in cinemas on January 10.

