Priyanka Chopra kicked off 2021 with Netflix's superhero flick We Can Be Heroes, which is helmed by popular writer-director Robert Rodriguez. Interestingly, the film is set in the same universe as the Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dooley starrer The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl that released in 2005. Now, the actress has announced that the sequel is in the works.

"Heroics Headquarters projection: 44 MILLION FAMILIES will have suited up for WE CAN BE HEROES in its first 4 weeks!! And….BREAKING NEWS: The Heroics are coming back for round two. Sequel is in development with

@rodriguez and @Netflix! #WeCanBeHeroes," she wrote on Twitter on Monday, January 4, 2021.

According to Deadline, the film "is projected to be watched by 44M households in the same time period, having reached No. 1 on its kids' overall list in 88 countries."

We Can Be Heroes also stars Pedro Pascal, Christian Slater, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Akira Akbar, Lyon Daniels, Nathan Blair, Lotus Blossom, Hala Finley, Christopher McDonald, Adriana Barraza, Vivien Blair, Andy Walken, Dylan Henry Lau, Andrew Diaz, Taylor Dooley, Sung Kang, Haley Reinhart, J. Quinton Johnson, Brittany Perry-Russell, Brently Heilbron and JJ Dashnaw.

