Actress Janhvi Kapoor is kicking off the New Year on a high note. The actress has reportedly purchased a new house in Juhu which is spread across three floors and costs a whopping Rs. 39 crores.

According to Square Feet India, "The flats are spread on the 14th, 15th and 16th floor of the building named Araya Building. The carpet area of the flat as per the documents accessed by SquareFeatIndia is 3,456 area."

The deal for the triplex was finalized on December 7, 2020.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is only two movies old in the industry. The actress made her debut with Dhadak followed by a short film and then Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The actress has a series of line up including Dostana 2, Roohi Afzana, Takht, Helen remake, and Kolamaavu Kokila remake.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor to start shooting for the Hindi adaptation of Kolamaavu Kokila in Punjab

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.