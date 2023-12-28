comscore
Preity Zinta shares heartfelt birthday wish for Salman Khan; says, "Happy Birthday my darling"

Preity Zinta shares heartfelt birthday wish for Salman Khan; says, “Happy Birthday my darling”

Preity Zinta wishes Salman Khan on his birthday.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta took to Instagram to extend warm birthday wishes to her dear friend and Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Sharing a candid and heartwarming picture of herself embracing Salman Khan, Preity expressed her desire to see him happy, smiling, and shining on his special day.

In the shared snapshot, the camaraderie between Preity Zinta and Salman Khan is evident as they share a warm hug, capturing a moment of genuine friendship. The affectionate gesture in the photograph reflected the bond they share beyond the glitz and glamour of the film industry. Accompanying the picture, Preity Zinta's caption conveyed her heartfelt wishes to Salman Khan on his birthday. She wrote, “Happy Birthday my darling @beingsalmankhan Always wanna see you happy, smiling & shining. Since I’m not there to give you ur birthday Jaadu ki jhappi, this photo will do the job. #happybirthday #friendsforever #ting.”

 

A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)


Preity Zinta's birthday message is not only a celebration of Salman Khan's special day but also a testament to the enduring friendships that thrive in the Bollywood industry. As Salman Khan continues to receive heartfelt wishes from fans, friends, and colleagues on his birthday, Preity Zinta's Instagram post stands out as a warm and personal tribute, reflecting the genuine camaraderie shared by the two actors in the ever-evolving world of Hindi cinema.

Also Read: Salman Khan’s 58th Birthday: Sonam Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty and others pour their heartfelt wishes

