Isha Koppikar, who is known as the ‘Khallas’ girl of Bollywood, is hardly seen on the screen but the actress is busy focusing on her entrepreneurial ventures. However, her life continues to be in limelight as fans are always eager to see her on the screen. Now reports have it that the actress is undergoing a challenging time in her personal life as she is parting ways with her hotelier husband Timmy Narang.

Isha Koppikar to end her 14 year marriage; intends to parts ways with husband Timmy Narang, say reports

While neither the actress nor her husband has released an official statement, a source confirmed to ETimes regarding the separation and also mentioned that Isha Koppikar has walked out of Timmy’s home along with the couple’s nine-year-old daughter Rianna. The source was quoted saying, “The couple parted ways due to compatibility issues, which cropped up a while ago. They tried every bit to save the marriage but didn’t succeed. Isha has moved out of the house and is living separately with their daughter.”

On the other hand, we hear that the portal contacted the actress but neither did they receive a confirmation nor denial from Isha. “I have nothing to say. It’s too early. I need my privacy. I would appreciate your sensitivity,” she told them.

Isha Koppikar tied the knot with hotelier Timmy Narang in a traditional ceremony in November 2009. Speaking of her professional prowess, Isha has acted across multiple languages including Telugu and Tamil. The actress made her Telugu debut with the film Chandralekha alongside Nagarjuna and is known for several Hindi films like Pinjar, Krishna Cottage, Kya Kool Hain Hum, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, among others.

