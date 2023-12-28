On the occasion of Ahan Shetty’s birthday, Sajid Nadiadwala announced his next venture with the Tadap star.

EXCLUSIVE: Ahan Shetty and producer Sajid Nadiadwala reunite for a BIG-BUDGET film; former to announce 3 more projects in 2024

Ahan Shetty, son of actor Suniel Shetty, has double the reason to celebrate his birthday today as producer Sajid Nadiadwala not only extended a heartwarming wish but also announced a new film with him. Having said that, it is worth mentioning here that Shetty’s debut film, Tadap, was also produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Fox Media. Besides this, Bollywood Hungama has also learnt that the upcoming project will be big-budgeted.

EXCLUSIVE: Ahan Shetty and producer Sajid Nadiadwala reunite for a BIG-BUDGET film; former to announce 3 more projects in 2024

Speaking of Sajid Nadiadwala’s Instagram post, he shared a picture with Ahan along with a heartfelt message, writing, "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday. We’re incredibly excited and can’t wait for you to unwrap our gift of love next month." He further added, “So, as we start another journey to achieve one more movie milestone together, let the celebrations begin.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadiadwala Grandson (@nadiadwalagrandson)

In addition to this, a source close to Ahan informed Bollywood Hungama, “Ahan has already bagged three more films, which will be announced throughout 2024.” However, the other details about the upcoming projects remain under wraps.

For the unversed, Ahan began his acting career in 2021 with Tadap, also featuring Tara Sutaria. The film garnered a positive response for its music, performances and action sequences.

Stay tuned for more updates as this exciting development unfolds!

Also Read: Athiya Shetty shares a beautiful birthday wish for brother Ahan Shetty; Tadap actor reacts

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.