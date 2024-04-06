Punjab Kings owner Preity Zinta took to social media to praise Shashank Singh’s performance and address the confusion during the IPL 2024 auction.

Preity Zinta, co-owner of the Punjab Kings (PBKS), has finally addressed the confusion surrounding Shashank Singh's acquisition during the IPL 2024 auction. This comes after Singh's unbeaten knock of 61 propelling PBKS to a thrilling victory against the Gujarat Titans. Shashank Singh's knock against the Titans proved to be a turning point for the Punjab Kings. The 32-year-old batsman silenced his critics with a stellar performance, leading his team to a crucial win.

Preity Zinta says Shashank Singh “took all the comments, jokes and brickbats sportingly” after IPL 2024 auction confusion

In a recent social media post, Preity Zinta commended Shashank Singh for his resilience and positive attitude throughout the ordeal. She highlighted how Singh handled the criticism and pressure with maturity, stating, "A lot of people in similar situations would have lost confidence...but not Shashank!"

Preity went on to praise Singh's character, highlighting his "positive attitude & incredible spirit." She commended him for "taking all the comments, jokes and brick bats so sportingly" and never letting the negativity affect him. Preity expressed her admiration and respect for Shashank, stating, "He backed himself and showed us what he is made of." She believes his journey serves as an inspiration, encouraging others to believe in themselves "when life takes a different turn."

For the unversed, Shashank Singh's journey with the Punjab Kings began with an unexpected twist. During the IPL 2024 auction, there was initial confusion regarding his selection by PBKS. Following the auction, some reports suggested the team might not have intended to acquire him. This sparked online discussions and even trolling directed towards Singh.

