Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Adah Sharma BREAKS silence on reports of buying Sushant Singh Rajput’s Bandra apartment: “There is a right time to speak”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Adah Sharma BREAKS silence on reports of buying Sushant Singh Rajput’s Bandra apartment: “There is a right time to speak”

en Bollywood News Adah Sharma BREAKS silence on reports of buying Sushant Singh Rajput’s Bandra apartment: “There is a right time to speak”

While calling herself “Private person”, Adah Sharma stated that she got overwhelmed with media attention when she visited SSR’s place.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Last year, rumours swirled around Adah Sharma suggesting that she had bought the Mumbai flat where the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput resided before his untimely demise. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Adah shed light on the persistent inquiries regarding her alleged purchase of the property, following her appearance near the apartment. For the unversed, Sushant tragically passed away on June 14, 2020.

When questioned about the speculation surrounding her ownership of Sushant's sea-facing residence, Adah cautiously responded, stating, “For now, I would just like to say that I live in everyone’s hearts. There is a right time to speak. When I had gone to see the place, I got a little overwhelmed with the media attention. I am a private person. I love being in the public eye for my movies, but I have always been private. I guard my privacy.”

Expressing her reverence for Sushant's legacy, The Kerala Story actress stated her reluctance to engage in discussions about the late actor, particularly negative ones. She remarked, "I also thought that it’s wrong to talk about someone who is not in this world, who has done such beautiful films. I don’t stand for that. He is an actor who I have great respect for, so I would like to put everything where he has his respect... I don’t like people loosely commenting… I didn’t like it."

Addressing the recent buzz surrounding her purported acquisition of the Mont Blanc Apartments, where Sushant once resided, Adah's team reportedly confirmed the news to TellyChakkar in August 2023. However, it remains unclear whether and when Adah took possession of the apartment.

Also Read: Adah Sharma REACTS to reports of buying Sushant Singh Rajput’s flat, watch

