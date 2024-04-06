comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 06.04.2024 | 12:30 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Crew Maidaan Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Ruslaan Vedaa Bhaiyya Ji
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Music composer duo Sachin-Jigar to embark on their first-ever Australia-New Zealand Tour in June 2024

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Music composer duo Sachin-Jigar to embark on their first-ever Australia-New Zealand Tour in June 2024

en Bollywood News Music composer duo Sachin-Jigar to embark on their first-ever Australia-New Zealand Tour in June 2024

A grand live musical concert, the musicians will be performing in Melbourne on June 28, in Sydney on June 29, and lastly in Auckland on June 30.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Music composer duo Sachin-Jigar enjoy a massive fandom worldwide. Credited for chart-topping hits like ‘Apna Bana Le’ from Bhediya, ‘Phir Aur Kya Chahiye’ & ‘Tere Vaaste’ from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and many more, the duo recently won hearts with their romantic hit ‘Tu Meri Hai,’ which received much love from fans all across. Now, set to enthral their international audience, Sachin-Jigar has officially announced their first-ever Australia-New Zealand Tour 2024, set for June.

Music composer duo Sachin-Jigar to embark on their first-ever Australia-New Zealand Tour in June 2024

Music composer duo Sachin-Jigar to embark on their first-ever Australia-New Zealand Tour in June 2024

A grand live musical concert, the musicians will be performing in Melbourne on June 28, in Sydney on June 29, and lastly in Auckland on June 30. The long-awaited tour announcement comes as exciting news for all Sachin-Jigar fans, offering them the chance to experience the magic of their music firsthand in a thrilling live concert event.

Talking about the tour, Sachin-Jigar shared, “We are truly excited and eagerly looking forward to meeting and interacting with our fans while performing for them. This Australia-New Zealand Tour holds a special place in our hearts as it’s our first and we can’t wait for it to unfold.”

Meanwhile, Sachin-Jigar recently composed music for the thriller mystery Murder Mubarak.

ALSO READ: Sachin-Jigar gear up to rock Navratri with their latest single ‘Dheeme Dheeme’

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Navya Naveli Nanda launches merch line What…

Netflix India’s The Great Indian Kapil Show…

Lara Dutta, Arun Govil start shooting for…

Srikanth first motion poster out: Rajkummar…

Ayushmann Khurrana and Warner Music India's…

CONFIRMED! Bigg Boss 13’s Arti Singh to…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification