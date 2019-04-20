Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 20.04.2019 | 4:26 PM IST

Prakash Jha announces his next titled Pareeksha, to release in summer 2019

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Prakash Jha, one of the most respected directors in the Hindi film industry today, announced his upcoming film Pareeksha with the first look. The film is in the post-production stage currently and the release date will be announced very soon.

Says Prakash Jha, “Inspired from real incidents and real people, this was a story living and growing with me for some time. Really fortunate to have had the collaboration of right actors and the technicians to make this film Pareeksha. The shoot is complete, it is in post production and we plan to bring it to the audience later this summer!”

Good Education is the greatest social leveller! Pareeksha will tell the story about Buchhi, the Rikshaw wala knew that. He loved taking children from affluent homes to the famous Private English School every morning, and dreamt if he could ever give his own child that opportunity! This dream sets him on a dangerous path. Will his actions shatter all that he holds dear?

Pareeksha will star Adil Hussain, Priyanka Bose, Sanjay Suri & Shubham Jha. It’s been written and directed by Prakash Jha and produced by Prakash Jha Productions.

Also Read: Prakash Jha to make a biopic on mathematician Dr. Vashishtha Narayan Singh

Tags : , , , , , , ,

