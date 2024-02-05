In one of the shocking news last week, actress Poonam Pandey faked her death, claiming to raise awareness about cervical cancer. On February 2, the actress was reported to have died of cervical cancer and her management confirmed the news. It was only a day after, when she posted on her official Instagram account, stating it was all to raise awareness of the said cancer. That has led to extreme backlash from all corners. In multiple videos, Poonam Pandey explained why she took such an extreme step.

Poonam Pandey says her PR not involved in fake death announcement; agency apologises for controversial campaign for cervical cancer awareness

In one of the videos posted on her Instagram, Poonam Pandey said, “My PR is not involved in this. My mother had cancer. My mom was very ill while she was going through it. I am glad, since yesterday, all I am seeing and reading is about cervical cancer. I know what we went through, the whole house was shaken up.”

“I know I am going to get a lot of gaalis, my best friend is angry with me. I feel terrible." Poonam shared, “I know this is not a joke, at least my message has reached right.”

The agency Schbang, which spearheaded the campaign, put out an apology. “Yes, we were involved in the initiative for Poonam Pandey to spread awareness about Cervical Cancer in collaboration with Hauterfly. To start off, we would like to extend a heartfelt apology - especially towards those who have been triggered as a result of having faced/having a loved one face the hardships of any kind of Cancer," the statement read.

“Our actions were driven by a singular mission - to elevate awareness about Cervical Cancer. In 2022, India registered 123,907 Cervical Cancer cases and 77,348 deaths. After Breast Cancer, Cervical Cancer is the second-most frequent malignancy affecting middle-aged women in India," it added.

In her Instagram post on Saturday, February 3, Poonam Pandey shared a clip of the speech by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for cervical cancer vaccination in the 2024 budget discussion in parliament.

