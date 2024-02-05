comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 05.02.2024 | 10:19 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Fighter Yodha Kalki 2898 AD Singham Again Stree 2 Jigra
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Poonam Pandey says her PR not involved in fake death announcement; agency apologises for controversial campaign for cervical cancer awareness

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Poonam Pandey says her PR not involved in fake death announcement; agency apologises for controversial campaign for cervical cancer awareness

en Bollywood News Poonam Pandey says her PR not involved in fake death announcement; agency apologises for controversial campaign for cervical cancer awareness

The agency Schbang, which spearheaded the campaign, put out an apology.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

In one of the shocking news last week, actress Poonam Pandey faked her death, claiming to raise awareness about cervical cancer. On February 2, the actress was reported to have died of cervical cancer and her management confirmed the news. It was only a day after, when she posted on her official Instagram account, stating it was all to raise awareness of the said cancer. That has led to extreme backlash from all corners. In multiple videos, Poonam Pandey explained why she took such an extreme step.

Poonam Pandey says her PR not involved in fake death announcement; agency apologises for controversial campaign for cervical cancer awareness

Poonam Pandey says her PR not involved in fake death announcement; agency apologises for controversial campaign for cervical cancer awareness

In one of the videos posted on her Instagram, Poonam Pandey said, “My PR is not involved in this. My mother had cancer. My mom was very ill while she was going through it. I am glad, since yesterday, all I am seeing and reading is about cervical cancer. I know what we went through, the whole house was shaken up.”

“I know I am going to get a lot of gaalis, my best friend is angry with me. I feel terrible." Poonam shared, “I know this is not a joke, at least my message has reached right.”

The agency Schbang, which spearheaded the campaign, put out an apology. “Yes, we were involved in the initiative for Poonam Pandey to spread awareness about Cervical Cancer in collaboration with Hauterfly. To start off, we would like to extend a heartfelt apology - especially towards those who have been triggered as a result of having faced/having a loved one face the hardships of any kind of Cancer," the statement read.

“Our actions were driven by a singular mission - to elevate awareness about Cervical Cancer. In 2022, India registered 123,907 Cervical Cancer cases and 77,348 deaths. After Breast Cancer, Cervical Cancer is the second-most frequent malignancy affecting middle-aged women in India," it added.

In her Instagram post on Saturday, February 3, Poonam Pandey shared a clip of the speech by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for cervical cancer vaccination in the 2024 budget discussion in parliament.

ALSO READ: Poonam Pandey’s husband, Sam Bombay, addresses death stunt controversy; says, “When I heard the news, I felt nothing in my heart”

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Shahid Kapoor in talks for film on…

Darshan Jariwala resigns as CINTAA Vice…

SHOCKING! Surbhi Chandna accused of…

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Black FINALLY makes…

Amitabh Bachchan to light up Kalyan…

CONFIRMED! Don 3 pre-production to begin…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification