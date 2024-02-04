Shahid Kapoor is reportedly in advanced talks for a historical film based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Actor Shahid Kapoor, known for his versatility in various genres, is reportedly in advanced talks for a major historical project. As per a report by Pinkvilla, Kapoor is in discussions with director Amit Rai (OMG 2) for a film based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

This potential collaboration marks a significant step in Kapoor's career, venturing into the realm of historical epics. “Shahid and Ashwin [Varde, producer] have been in talks for a film based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj for a while now, and things are slowly falling in place,” revealed a source close to the development. “Back in the day, they couldn't find the right director, but after multiple discussions with Amit Rai, Shahid feels he's the perfect fit for his epic on this Indian legend.”

The film is expected to depict a “brave chapter” from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's life, utilizing high-quality VFX and aiming to be among the most expensive Indian productions ever made. “The idea is to celebrate the bravest warrior of India on the big screen,” the source added.

While Kapoor has reportedly agreed in principle, official confirmation and filming are contingent on securing a major studio partner. “The makers are in talks with several top studios/financers to associate themselves with the film,” the source stated.

The 42-year-old actor currently awaits the release of his romantic film, Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, followed by the action thriller Devaa. He is also reportedly in discussions for several other projects, including the previously announced big-budget film with director Sachin Ravi.

