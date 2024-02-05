India won big at the 2024 Grammy Awards on February 4 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Musicians Shankar Mahadevan Ganesh Rajagopalan and Zakir Hussain won big at the awards.

In a photo shared by the official account of Grammys on their X (formerly known as Twitter) account, Shankar Mahadevan and Ganesh Rajagopalan were seen accepting their award. “Congrats Best Global Music Album winner - 'This Moment' Shakti. #GRAMMYs,” the caption read.

Mahadevan said in his acceptance speech, “Thank you boys. Thank you God, family, friends, and India. India, we are proud of you…Last but not the least, I would like to dedicate this award to my wife whom every note of my music is dedicated to.”

Another big moment came for India on Sunday night in the US when Zakir Hussain secured the Best Global Music Performance for his contribution to ‘Pashto’ alongside Bela Fleck and Edgar Meyer, featuring Rakesh Chaurasia. Zakir won three Grammys in one night whereas Chaurasia secured two awards.

