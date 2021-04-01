After four consecutive hits Kshanam, Oopiri, Ami Thumi and Evaru, up next for Evaru star Adivi Sesh is a true-life soldier’s tale Major where he plays the national hero Sandeep Uunnikrishnan. Mahesh Babu who produces the film says Adivi Sesh has been travelling with this story for a long time and he fits the bill completely.

Sadly the first teaser of Major had to be postponed due to Covid19. Says Adivi, “I definitely feel sad for the team due to the unfortunate circumstances for our director whose father passed away, and the Covid situation put a dent in our Mumbai event. We are planning everything even better and will be informing a new date soon.”

Regarding shooting through the pandemic Adivi says, “We are shooting, as we did during the height of the pandemic with our proper protocol followed on the set. The reality of the Covid world is that you can mitigate risk. You can’t eliminate it.”

Adivi feels a lockdown no longer makes sense. “The idea of locking ourselves up doesn’t make sense. Neither does not masking up properly.”

While the rest of the country shows a stunning slump in movie-theatre attendance Adivi is happy Telugu films are doing well. “Not only well, Telugu cinema is doing exceptionally well. Attendance wise. Collections are extremely high. A Telugu film Jathi Ratnalu just broke a million at the US box office. We hope the same comes back for Hindi soon as our film Major is a pan- India film. Since the start of 2021 we have had eight films in Telugu either make their money back or make a big profit. What Bhangra is to Punjabis cinema is to the Telugu people. I can’t wait for the world to see Major.”

