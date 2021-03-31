Grammy-nominated BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or Beyond the Scene, is a South Korean boyband that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since their debut in June 2013. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. At this point, if you don't know who BTS is then you are missing out a lot in life. After making history with their Grammy nomination, BTS now has another record in their kitty.

BTS has become the first Korean artist in history to earn a nomination at BRIT Awards. The nominations of the BRIT Awards 2021 were announced on March 31 with the South Korean septet being nominated in the International Group category. There's a lot to be applauded considering they have been making waves in the UK for a while now but now have received a nomination.

BTS was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the 63rd Grammy Awards and gave a breathtaking performance on their song 'Dynamite'. They have been recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards, and MTV Video Music Awards.

Back in 2020, BTS released two Korean albums 'Map Of The Soul: 7' and 'BE (Deluxe Edition)' along with several solo projects and the Japanese album 'Map Of The Soul: 7 - The Journey'. After a record-breaking 2020 - which saw BTS work hard to safely stay connected to their fans and the world despite the challenges posed by COVID-19 - the septet also kicked off 2021 with more incredible accolades. BTS recently topped three IFPI charts, including the Global Artist Chart, and was named “The Greatest Pop Star of 2020” by Billboard.

