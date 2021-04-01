After being called out for her recent absence from the limelight during important political events, Kirron Kher’s fellow party member Arun Sood revealed the reason. The actress-turned politician has apparently been battling Myeloma, a type of blood cancer. Kirron Kher has been an active spokesperson for the party and her recent absence has led the opposition party to raise a few questions. Answering on her behalf, Chandigarh’s BJP president Arun Sood spoke in detail about her medical condition during a press conference.

He said, “She had suffered a broken left arm at her Chandigarh house on November 11 last year. After her medical tests at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh, she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma. The disease had spread to her left arm and right shoulder. For treatment, she had to go to Mumbai on December 4. Even though she is recovering after her four-month treatment and no longer admitted at Kokilaben Hospital, Mumbai, she has to visit the hospital regularly for treatment.”

Anupam Kher took to his Twitter to confirm the news.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.